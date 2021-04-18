iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.25% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,013,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 55,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 23,874 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $646,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 7,308.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEMS opened at $58.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.34. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $58.89.

