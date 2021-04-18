iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $418.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.70. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $272.92 and a 12 month high of $417.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

