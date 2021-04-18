iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $110.77 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.17.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

