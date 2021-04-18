Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,218 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.09% of Iteris worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Iteris by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after buying an additional 97,665 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 400,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 292,032 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 56,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.

NASDAQ ITI opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59. Iteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $263.17 million, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.13 million. Iteris had a net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iteris Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

