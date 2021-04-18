IXT Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $782.00 (IXT)

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One IXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IXT has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $782.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IXT has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00072317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00021048 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00089965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $383.49 or 0.00674980 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00040801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

IXT Coin Profile

IXT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 coins and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 coins. The official website for IXT is www.ixt.global . IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech

According to CryptoCompare, “InsureX is a decentralized marketplace for insurance products based on blockchain technology. This alternative marketplace aims to bring insurers, reinsurers and brokers together in an efficient, cost-effective and transparent manner that skips middlemen and unneeded fees. The InsureX (IXT) token is the underlying token used in the InsureX market by the community, customers and partners to buy data and premium services. “

Buying and Selling IXT

