Jacobsen Capital Management Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Jacobsen Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 66.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,023 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 6.6% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $12,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 30,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,445. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $86.95 and a 52-week high of $173.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

