Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Update

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the March 15th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Japan Airlines stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99. Japan Airlines has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Get Japan Airlines alerts:

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter. Japan Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transport services. It is also involved in the aerial work and other related, and credit card businesses, as well as sale of package tours.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.