JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JBLU. Raymond James raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average of $15.80. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $62,290.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $100,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,043 shares of company stock worth $284,446 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.