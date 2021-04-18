Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Given New $9.25 Price Target at Roth Capital

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) had its price target hoisted by Roth Capital from $5.75 to $9.25 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jiayin Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Jiayin Group stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26. The company has a market cap of $320.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.99. Jiayin Group has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JFIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

