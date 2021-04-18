Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Sells 7,754 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,754 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 15.9% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.49. 881,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,726,344. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

