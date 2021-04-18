JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 225.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,748 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.34% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $8,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $47,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,444.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 283,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $11,295,292.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 396,281 shares of company stock worth $16,122,653. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

FIBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average of $41.45. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $162.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.45 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 53.42%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.