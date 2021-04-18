JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 388,258 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.39% of Hilltop worth $9,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HTH. Azora Capital LP raised its holdings in Hilltop by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,348,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,759,000 after buying an additional 468,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hilltop by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,824,000 after buying an additional 314,297 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,115,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Hilltop by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 661,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,210,000 after buying an additional 102,164 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Hilltop by 2,505.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 85,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 82,229 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $2,405,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,117.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,567 shares of company stock worth $6,053,411 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

HTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Hilltop in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

HTH opened at $33.93 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $555.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

