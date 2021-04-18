JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 117.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,235 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $7,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 23,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $1,645,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,970,979.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $570,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,154 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,946.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $3,177,815 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

BLKB opened at $71.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.66, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.77 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.66.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLKB. Benchmark raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.