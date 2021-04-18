JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $8.05 Million Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 121.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,320 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,579,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,135,000 after purchasing an additional 514,942 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in FirstService by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,567,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,474,000 after buying an additional 297,715 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth about $22,071,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth about $15,514,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in FirstService by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,457,000 after buying an additional 72,500 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $164.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.80. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $164.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.46 million. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. FirstService’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.14%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

