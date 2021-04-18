JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aperam from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Aperam from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of APEMY stock opened at $52.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Aperam has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 2.14.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Aperam had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 4.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aperam will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.5166 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Aperam’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

