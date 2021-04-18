JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 58,071 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 734,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,071 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $8,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Balan Nair sold 77,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $1,095,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,011.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John M. Winter sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $548,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,337.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,529 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

LILA stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.42. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $14.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.60.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LILA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Liberty Latin America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

