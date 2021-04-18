JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,369 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.18% of Eagle Materials worth $7,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $803,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 30,343 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after buying an additional 42,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 30,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $3,632,590.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,915,618.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert S. Stewart sold 33,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $3,892,060.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,424.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,093 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,848 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $143.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $143.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.88.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

