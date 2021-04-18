JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Ltd (LON:JARA) Insider Purchases £23,500 in Stock

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Ltd (LON:JARA) insider John Scott purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £23,500 ($30,702.90).

Shares of JARA stock opened at GBX 94.60 ($1.24) on Friday. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Ltd has a 12-month low of GBX 87.83 ($1.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 112.50 ($1.47).

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.