K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Receives C$41.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KBL. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of TSE:KBL traded down C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$41.15. 29,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,415. K-Bro Linen has a 1-year low of C$24.00 and a 1-year high of C$42.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$439.36 million and a P/E ratio of 114.94.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that K-Bro Linen will post 1.9400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is presently 335.20%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

