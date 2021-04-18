Katalyo One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.44 Million (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $5.58 million and $2.44 million worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 42.4% against the dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000946 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Katalyo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00066122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.34 or 0.00281346 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004302 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00026362 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.75 or 0.00716751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,410.46 or 1.00354908 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $471.06 or 0.00853141 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.