Keep4r (KP4R) Trading Down 5.3% Over Last Week

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 18th. Keep4r has a total market cap of $643,626.97 and $36,080.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Keep4r has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One Keep4r coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.19 or 0.00014697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Keep4r alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00066039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00020340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.65 or 0.00665315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00086219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00037852 BTC.

About Keep4r

KP4R is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,608 coins. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/# . Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Buying and Selling Keep4r

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep4r Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep4r and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.