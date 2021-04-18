Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) to “Hold”

Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank upgraded Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CZMWY stock opened at $176.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.65. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of $90.65 and a twelve month high of $172.95.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

