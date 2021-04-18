Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Short Interest Update

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the March 15th total of 702,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

KROS traded down $6.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.67. The company had a trading volume of 90,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,326. Keros Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $88.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.08.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $59,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 11,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $749,384.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 105,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,639 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

