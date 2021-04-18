KG&L Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,050 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Target comprises 1.3% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.90.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT opened at $208.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $100.50 and a 1 year high of $207.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.90.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Target’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Target (NYSE:TGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit