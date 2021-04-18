KG&L Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,050 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Target comprises 1.3% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.90.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT opened at $208.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $100.50 and a 1 year high of $207.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.90.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Target’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.