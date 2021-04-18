KG&L Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 55.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.0% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 27.1% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $391.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

