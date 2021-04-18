Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Kin and Carta (LON:KCT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.12% from the company’s previous close.
Kin and Carta stock opened at GBX 189 ($2.47) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 166.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 127.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.19. The firm has a market cap of £325.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43. Kin and Carta has a 52 week low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 190.50 ($2.49).
Kin and Carta Company Profile
