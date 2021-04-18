Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Kin and Carta (LON:KCT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.12% from the company’s previous close.

Kin and Carta stock opened at GBX 189 ($2.47) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 166.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 127.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.19. The firm has a market cap of £325.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43. Kin and Carta has a 52 week low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 190.50 ($2.49).

Get Kin and Carta alerts:

Kin and Carta Company Profile

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients to invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers tech and data-led management consulting services; software engineering and product design services; and digital marketing and customer connected services.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Kin and Carta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kin and Carta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.