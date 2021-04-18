Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $150.36

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$150.36 and traded as high as C$159.27. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$158.65, with a volume of 49,254 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KXS shares. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$288.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$260.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Kinaxis from C$241.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on Kinaxis from C$260.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$150.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$176.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$71.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$70.71 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.3800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinaxis Company Profile (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

