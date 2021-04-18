Kind Ads Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $495.00 (KIND)

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Kind Ads Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kind Ads Token has a total market capitalization of $288,702.72 and $495.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded down 45.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00072317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00021048 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00089965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $383.49 or 0.00674980 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00040801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

About Kind Ads Token

Kind Ads Token is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kind Ads Token

