Klever 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.23 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Klever coin can now be bought for about $0.0820 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Klever has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Klever has a market capitalization of $278.70 million and approximately $6.23 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00067106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.73 or 0.00279007 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004341 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00028941 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.54 or 0.00725157 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,087.75 or 1.00347425 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.21 or 0.00845857 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.