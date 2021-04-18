Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 550,500 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 706,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 274,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NYSE KNL traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $17.23. 246,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $875.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.98. Knoll has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $18.79.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). Knoll had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $312.90 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Knoll by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 29,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Knoll by 194.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 86,602 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Knoll during the third quarter worth about $411,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Knoll by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knoll by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 65,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

