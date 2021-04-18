Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS:KNRRY traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $30.89. The stock had a trading volume of 14,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,265. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average is $31.98.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

