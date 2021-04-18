Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Short Interest Down 31.1% in March

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the March 15th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 372.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Komercní banka, a.s. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Komercní banka a.s. alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMERF traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $31.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500. Komercní banka, a.s. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.11.

KomercnÃ­ banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, and foreign currency accounts.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Komercní banka a.s. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komercní banka a.s. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.