KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of KONE Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oddo Bhf lowered KONE Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded KONE Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KONE Oyj has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $43.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. KONE Oyj has a 12-month low of $27.45 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.73.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 9.37%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $2.3095 per share. This represents a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

