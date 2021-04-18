Kush Finance (KSEED) Trading 89.9% Higher This Week

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded 123.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 18th. Over the last week, Kush Finance has traded up 89.9% against the dollar. One Kush Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00001737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kush Finance has a total market capitalization of $265,552.43 and $55,971.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00065501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.61 or 0.00278664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $393.13 or 0.00717845 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00025758 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,048.41 or 1.00518216 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $459.67 or 0.00839359 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kush Finance Profile

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 coins and its circulating supply is 279,171 coins. The official website for Kush Finance is kush.finance . Kush Finance’s official Twitter account is @KushFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kush Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kush Finance directly using US dollars.

