Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Gap Up to $95.38

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $95.38, but opened at $98.60. Lamar Advertising shares last traded at $97.01, with a volume of 1,211 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.17. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

