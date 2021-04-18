Latitude Advisors LLC Makes New $342,000 Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,356,000 after buying an additional 740,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,814 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 8,407,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,040,000 after purchasing an additional 158,578 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,968,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,746,000 after purchasing an additional 97,123 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $91.83. 4,333,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,794,694. The stock has a market cap of $143.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $92.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

