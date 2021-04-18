LCX Achieves Market Cap of $42.83 Million (LCX)

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One LCX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0698 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LCX has a market cap of $42.83 million and $3.77 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LCX has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00071859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00021603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.25 or 0.00693453 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00091170 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00042777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,587.16 or 0.06293505 BTC.

LCX Coin Profile

LCX (CRYPTO:LCX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,524,408 coins. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com . The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights . LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

Buying and Selling LCX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LCX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

