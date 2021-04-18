LCX (LCX) Reaches Market Cap of $33.64 Million

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 18th. LCX has a market cap of $33.64 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LCX has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LCX coin can now be purchased for $0.0548 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LCX

LCX (LCX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,524,408 coins. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights . LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

Buying and Selling LCX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LCX using one of the exchanges listed above.

