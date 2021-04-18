Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 8,393 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,001,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,381. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.09 and a 200-day moving average of $61.07. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $42.71 and a 52 week high of $64.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%.

