Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $13.43 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $13,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,580,000 after acquiring an additional 50,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after purchasing an additional 159,271 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after purchasing an additional 278,440 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,834,000 after purchasing an additional 85,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,007,000 after purchasing an additional 40,252 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $271.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,808. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.67 and its 200 day moving average is $232.08. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.60 and a fifty-two week high of $269.69.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.