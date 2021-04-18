Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $22.06 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.8% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

Shares of NVDA traded down $8.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $636.50. 8,380,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,613,019. The company has a market capitalization of $396.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.17, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $267.11 and a twelve month high of $648.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $535.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit