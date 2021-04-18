Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $22.06 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.8% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

Shares of NVDA traded down $8.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $636.50. 8,380,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,613,019. The company has a market capitalization of $396.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.17, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $267.11 and a twelve month high of $648.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $535.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

