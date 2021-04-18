Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 295.2% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $961,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $2,970,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.95.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $383.07. 1,092,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,997. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $117.85 and a 12-month high of $392.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $120.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

