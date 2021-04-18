Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $8.02 Million Holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,450 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.51% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $8,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,339,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,252,000 after buying an additional 247,789 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 744,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 66,277 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 462,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after purchasing an additional 31,349 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 280,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 18,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,667,000.

NYSEARCA IBDN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.43. 129,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,299. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.54.

