Leavell Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,458,136,000 after purchasing an additional 171,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after buying an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,916,000 after acquiring an additional 413,872 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,003,395,000 after purchasing an additional 101,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $3,290,758,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 784,272 shares of company stock worth $260,633,643 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $386.17. 2,725,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,326,716. The company has a market cap of $383.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $389.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $367.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.37.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.