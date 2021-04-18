Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 15,730 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,730 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $205,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 36,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,853 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of WPM stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.37. 2,423,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,874,191. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.18. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

WPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.