Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $32.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. traded as high as $27.72 and last traded at $27.55, with a volume of 33640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LEVI. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, SVP Gavin Brockett sold 15,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $316,425.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $30,734.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,694.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,346,212 shares of company stock valued at $33,123,901. 6.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.95, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average is $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

About Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

