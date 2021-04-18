Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells $127,841.84 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 4,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $127,841.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,287 shares in the company, valued at $226,566.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of LEVI opened at $29.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.95, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.37. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $27.73.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 16.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEVI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

