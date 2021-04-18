LHT (LHT) Market Capitalization Hits $144,811.35

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 55.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last week, LHT has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One LHT coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. LHT has a total market capitalization of $144,811.35 and $19.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006100 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00017725 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000145 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000244 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

