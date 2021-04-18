Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

LGND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $206.67.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $150.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -151.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $78.26 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a current ratio of 20.28.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 18,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total transaction of $3,230,314.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,390,035.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total value of $1,083,390.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,088.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,727 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,288. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 21,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 448,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,395,000 after buying an additional 115,783 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,279,000.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

