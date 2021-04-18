Linker Coin (LNC) Price Tops $0.0386 on Exchanges

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. During the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Linker Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0386 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Linker Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.36 million and $4,415.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00062217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00019698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.23 or 0.00673735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00084882 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00037270 BTC.

About Linker Coin

LNC is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, "The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. "

Linker Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

